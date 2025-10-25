More than 30,000 attend Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Tampa

The Brief More than 30,000 people attended the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Tampa on Saturday. They’ve raised almost $1 million for the American Cancer Society.



Saturday morning in Tampa, a sea of pink took over the streets around Raymond James Stadium as more than 30,000 people participated in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.

It’s all to celebrate survivors, honor those lost and support those currently fighting, and to raise money for the American Cancer Society. FOX 13 is a proud sponsor, and members of the FOX 13 family supported survivors at the walk, including Anchor Laura Moody who emceed.

Dig deeper:

"I underwent two surgeries and will be on medication for the next five years, but I survived," Karen Devaney, a breast cancer survivor, said.

Devaney said her annual mammogram saved her life. Last year, she was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer. Saturday, a group of several of her family members and friends joined her on the two-and-a-half mile walk.

"I was nervous about having everything perfect for all my friends and family that were coming in, and one of my friends made me step back, and she told me, ‘Karen, you don't need to make everything perfect.’ She's like, ‘we're just glad to be here walking with you and not having to be walking for you,’" Devaney said.

Devaney is now a Portraits of Hope Ambassador, a community leader helping spread the American Cancer Society’s mission of ending breast cancer.

"It's been a truly amazing experience, and I'm so excited that I get to represent such a great organization," she said.

Dr. Christina Layton, a board-certified general surgeon specializing in breast surgical oncology with the BayCare Medical Group, echoed Devaney’s message about the importance of early detection.

"We’re seeing younger patients with more advanced cancers," Layton said. "So, I really, I always tell my patients, you can be your own best advocate. Get your annual mammogram because with early detection. It's easier to treat. We have more treatment options."

A message of hope spread through a sea of thousands in pink.

What they're saying:

"It is really unbelievable. It makes me realize how much the community cares about us as survivors, those fighting, those living with metastatic breast cancer," Devaney said.

"It's beautiful," Nancy Ortiz, a breast cancer survivor, said. "Thousands of people. I'm so grateful. I am very grateful for all these people that are here for us. I'm just cheering on those who are still surviving and trying to keep on going forward. Life is precious."

What you can do:

At last check Saturday afternoon, they'd raised almost $1 million for the American Cancer Society to help fund local initiatives, like the Hope Lodge, and cancer research. You can donate through the end of the month online.