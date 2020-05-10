More than 600 patients died from COVID-19 at Florida long-term care facilities

Florida is reporting that more than 650 patients have died from the coronavirus at the state's nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

The state Department of Health released figures late Friday showing that 656 patients and eight employees have died at Florida facilities. That's almost 40% of the state's 1,669 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

One facility near St. Petersburg has had 23 deaths with 13 others in Florida reporting at least 10.

People over 65 and those with underlying health conditions are particularly endangered by the disease, making nursing homes especially vulnerable to outbreaks.

As of Sunday morning, the state had more than 40,000 confirmed cases of the disease.

