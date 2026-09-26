More than 90 powerboats compete in Clearwater Offshore Nationals

The Brief More than 90 offshore powerboats are competing in Clearwater Beach, doubling last year's fleet. Teams and drivers from around the world are vying for national and world championships. The free event is expected to draw major crowds along two-and-a-half miles of shoreline.



Clearwater Beach is hosting its largest fleet ever as more than 90 offshore powerboats gather for the 17th Annual Clearwater Offshore Nationals.

Clearwater Offshore Nationals growth

What we know:

More than 90 offshore powerboats are expected to compete this weekend, which is more than double the 44 boats that raced last year. Teams and drivers have traveled from across the U.S. and around the world to compete for national and world championships.

Event schedule and details

What we don't know:

Organizers have not confirmed the exact number of attendees for this event.

Demands of offshore racing

What they're saying:

Crew Chief Shannon Rice emphasized that offshore racing requires an entire team working together to stay healthy and fit. Racer Brad Christopher said it is exciting to run along the shore and see shoreline spectators stacked for miles. A local driver noted that doing what he loves as a world and national champion makes the experience unbeatable.

Local track familiarity

Local perspective:

Madeira Beach native, Owen Buis, said growing up and boating around Clearwater gives his team a home field advantage. He explained that countless hours on the water mean they know the course like the back of their hand.

Spectator experience and attendance

By the numbers:

The race offers free viewing along two-and-a-half miles of beach stretching north from Pier 60. After drawing an estimated 62,000 spectators last year, even larger crowds on land and water are expected over the three-day weekend.