Florida man tased after sword-wielding home invasion: ACSO

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The Brief Florida deputies tased and arrested a 26-year-old man after he allegedly broke into a home with a sword and forced residents outside, according to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office. Deputies fired a less-lethal foam round when the suspect refused commands to drop the weapon before successfully deploying a Taser near Gainesville, ACSO said. Investigators determined the suspect and the victim did not know each other prior to the early morning incident on NW 91st Street.



A Florida man was tased and arrested after Alachua County deputies said he forced his way into a home with a sword and forced the residents outside against their will.

The incident happened near Gainesville during the early morning hours Tuesday in the 3400 block of NW 91st Street, according to the sheriff's office.

Florida sword home invasion arrest

What we know:

A caller told deputies a man had forced his way into the home while armed with a sword and forced the occupants outside against their will.

When deputies arrived, they located Josiah Smith, 26, who was still holding the sword, authorities said.

Courtesy: Alachua County Sheriff's Office

A deputy tried to speak with Smith while calmly asking him to drop the weapon and provide his name, according to deputies.

Smith refused to comply with commands to drop the sword or get on the ground. Deputies then used a less-lethal launcher and fired a foam round at Smith to try and get him to drop the weapon, but he remained armed, authorities said.

Deputies then deployed a Taser and were able to detain Smith.

Dig deeper:

The investigation determined Smith and the victim did not know each other, according to the sheriff's office.

Smith was arrested and faces charges of armed burglary of an occupied dwelling, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed kidnapping and resisting without violence.

Stranger break-in

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not say how many people were inside the house during the break-in or whether anyone suffered physical injuries.