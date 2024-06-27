More than a dozen new sexual abuse charges filed for Palmetto pastor

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Palmetto pastor who was arrested for child pornography possession is facing over a dozen new charges, according to authorities.

Jonathan Edward Elwing, 43, the senior pastor at Palm View First Baptist Church in Palmetto, was originally arrested on Friday, June 21, on four counts of possession of child pornography.

On Thursday, Manatee County authorities announced Elwing now faces 14 more charges, including two counts of capital sexual battery, six counts of production of child sexual abuse material, and six counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, which is commonly called child porn.

Investigators say a forensic search of the former pastor's phone showed images of him sexually battering a child, as well as the production and possession of 12 images of child porn.

This is in addition to the four sexually explicit images of children authorities found in his possession last week.

Detectives are still examining his cell phone, and they say they expect to find more illegal material on his computer.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.