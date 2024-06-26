Manatee County man arrested for leaving 6-year-old child in hot car, killing her

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Manatee County man was arrested after deputies say they proved he left his six-year-old child in a hot parked car, killing her.

Markise L. Outing, 24, brought a child to a Southern Manatee Fire Department station in Bradenton on May 20, seeking medical attention for the child, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Paramedics found the child unconscious, not breathing, and possibly in cardiac arrest. They attempted life-saving measures before taking her to a local hospital for advanced care. She was pronounced dead later that evening.

Before transporting her to the hospital, medical staff noted that her body core temperature was 107.2 degrees.

Photo courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Outing initially told deputies the child was overheated from playing in a park, but extensive investigation and GPS data found that he had left her inside a parked car while he worked for several hours.

According to MCSO, further investigation revealed that he picked up the child - his girlfriend's daughter - from school and drove to his place of business in Bradenton where he left the child alone inside with the windows rolled up.

MCSO estimated the temperature inside the parked car rose to over 115 degrees. An autopsy determined the child died from extreme heat.

On Tuesday, Outing was arrested for aggravated manslaughter of a child and booked into the Manatee County Jail.