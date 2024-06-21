Palmetto pastor arrested on child porn charges

article

A pastor in Palmetto is under arrest, accused of possession of child pornography.

On Thursday, detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office received information that Jonathan Elwing, 43, used cryptocurrency to make an online purchase of child sexual abuse material.

Elwing was senior pastor of Palm View Baptist Church.

On Friday, a search warrant was executed at the church and his home. Detectives found four sexually explicit images of children on his cellphone. He was taken into custody and booked at the Manatee County Jail.

He resigned from his position as pastor before being arrested.

Anyone with information about potential crimes involving Elwing is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011, or to remain anonymous and to be eligible for a cash reward, contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.