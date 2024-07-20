Mother killed, children injured during crash near Davenport: Deputies

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Investigators suspect speed and "impairment" were factors in a deadly crash near Davenport on Friday night.

According to officials, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 8 p.m. on North Ridge Trail, and is being investigated by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Investigations.

Investigators say a 2024 Nissan sedan left the roadway at a 90-degree corner while speeding and the car went over a guardrail, through a fence, and struck a tree.

According to the sheriff's office, 39-year-old Alicia Carmona of Jacksonville was thrown out of the car and died at the scene. Her two children, a 15-year-old girl, and a 10-year-old boy, were both injured.



They were taken to a hospital and were reported to be in stable condition, according to authorities.

Deputies say the driver of the car was identified as 36-year-old Tiffany Alexander West of Orlando. She was taken to a hospital with facial fractures, according to officials.

Detectives say West showed signs of impairment, and a sample of her blood was obtained for testing. The crash remains under investigation, and criminal charges are expected, according to the sheriff's office.

North Ridge Trail was closed for about five hours while detectives worked at the scene.

