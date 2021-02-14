Mother, live-in boyfriend arrested in connection with child drowning

A mother and her live-in boyfriend were arrested in connection with a child drowning on Saturday.

Titusville police arrested Amanda Davis, 30, and Charner Williams IV, 30, charging the couple with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Investigators said Athena Belvins, who was just 23-months-old, was found by the couple's roommate, unresponsive in a pool at their home on McRae Drive.

The roommate performed CPR on the child until paramedics arrived, according to a news release, which also said that the toddler's mother and her boyfriend did not wake up until first responders arrived at the home.

Detectives said the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Inside the home, investigators found drug paraphernalia, which they said was easily accessible to the toddler.

Officials also said there were no safety precautions taken to prevent the child from hazards, such as the swimming pool.

Davis and Williams were taken to the Brevard County Jail and are currently being held without bond.

