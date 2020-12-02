Mother loses son to drugs, pursues passion to help others 

For, Cindy Grant, her childhood growing up in Boston was a joy.

"We lived on the water. We spent a lot of time especially in the summer water sports, fishing going out on the boats."

Grant's family were lobster fishermen.

"By the time Fourth of July rolled around we didn't want to see another lobster. We had had so many," she explained.

After graduating from high school she got married and had a son and named him Dan. Then Grant decided to go to college.

"Got my degree in anthropology and I was working on my doctorate in anthropology when we moved to Florida," she shared.

The family landed in Gainesville and started a nursery.

Grant said, "We had three greenhouses. We grew poinsettias, Easter lilies, and all different varieties of hot peppers."

Things were going well until tragedy hit.

"My son, he was 19 at the time. He and his friends experimented with a new drug that was on the street," Grant explained. "It was called OxyContin. He took two pills and he died from it."

The unforeseen accident changed her life.

"That was life-changing and that's why I'm in the field that I am in now and so it changed the trajectory of my life and my family's life," she shared.

Grant went to the local treatment and prevention agency in Gainesville and asked them for a job.

"They give me a job and part of that job was to coordinate the anti-drug correlation for the Gainesville area, Alachua County."

Grant, worked there for eight years before coming to Tampa to become executive director of the Hillsborough County Anti-Drug Alliance.

"I love this work,” she said. “This is my place."

With passion and hard work, Grant is changing lives in the Tampa Bay community.

