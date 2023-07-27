Mother of man killed during 2014 Tampa police raid settles lawsuit almost 10 years later

A settlement was reached after a man was killed during a Tampa police raid in 2014 that sparked criticism across the country.

Jason Westcott's mother Patti Silliman filed a lawsuit in 2016 saying the raid on his home was unnecessary, and police relied solely on the word of a confidential informant.

"It’s been a fight, but I wasn’t giving up," said Silliman. "I just feel like there should have been accountability. The police are people you’re supposed to go to to help you. You shouldn’t be afraid that you’re going to be killed."

Jason Westcott was killed by police during a SWAT team raid.

She sued the Tampa Police Department for the wrongful death of her son after a Tampa police SWAT team raided his home. Working with her attorney John McGuire, Silliman settled last week with Tampa police $75,000 in damages and $8,500 in court fees.

"I just didn’t want to see this ever happen to anyone else, and I knew what they had done wrong, and I wanted change," said Silliman.

The lawsuit stated that in May 2014, Tampa police relied on false information from an informant that Westcott was a drug dealer, and a SWAT team stormed Westcott’s house while he and his boyfriend slept inside, without announcing they were police.

"So nobody yelled to Jason, ‘This is police. Drop your weapon.’ Nothing. He had no idea that he was about to be killed by the police. He would have thought no doubt he was being robbed. And rightfully so, because he hears his partner Israel Reyes screaming," explained Silliman’s attorney John McGuire, of McGuire Law Offices.

Patti Silliman and TPD settled the almost 10 year old case last week.

McGuire said Westcott owned a gun and had previously called police with concerns about being robbed. Following his death, TPD made SWAT response changes, adding guidelines for when and how to use the SWAT team.

"So in the future, when they do that, they're going to have a safety plan where they sit down and talk about the safest way to execute a warrant and if they're even needed," said McGuire.

McGuire and Silliman said TPD also admitted wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

"To me, that was great because it proves I wasn’t crazy for the last 10 years that I kept saying no this just can’t happen, and it can’t happen to another family," said Silliman.

Mayor Jane Castor was chief of police at the time of the shooting. The city sent FOX 13 the following statement on the lawsuit’s settlement:

"Following the incident in 2014, a risk assessment form was reviewed and provided to all TPD districts as a guideline for when or whether TRT assistance is needed. This analysis helped to better determine whether [tactical response team] should be involved in the execution of a search warrant. In the case in question, the City maintains its stance that the use of force was justified and reasonable under the circumstances. Westcott was holding a firearm during the incident. The officers involved believed the gun was pointed at or coming in their direction, and that was the reason the officers had to make the extremely difficult decision to use deadly force. This settlement brings finality to seven years of litigation, and we hope it provides some measure of closure and healing to Ms. Silliman."

Silliman said she needed to make a stand and feels she got justice for her son.

"Yeah I do. I feel like he would be proud," shared Silliman.

Silliman and her attorney said they had everything lined up to go for a trial in several weeks, but ultimately decided it would be best to settle the case. Silliman said she got some change that she wanted from police. But she hopes for more in the future, such as improved communication within the department.