Hillsborough County deputies using new non-lethal device to help take people into custody

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that it's expanding a program that uses a new non-lethal device to take people into custody.

The device is called a BolaWrap, and it works by shooting a 25-foot Kevlar tether, which wraps around a person's legs or mid-section, immobilizing them long enough for a deputy to restrain the person.

According to the sheriff's office, the BolaWrap is a non-lethal way to detain a person, with minimal harm, who's a threat to themselves, deputies or the community.

HCSO has expanded the use of those devices, with 330 of them now in the field after initially purchasing 150 earlier this year. It's been used more than 50 times so far, and an HCSO spokesperson said almost every time it's been successful.

"It really just showcased that our deputies are able to use that as a de-escalation device and I really think that's why Sheriff [Chad] Chronister kept expanding the program," said Caitlin Wilson, a spokesperson for the agency. "This is just another option that the sheriff's office has given our deputies out in the field to not only keep themselves safe, but be able to de-escalate a situation, especially a mental health situation, noncompliant a mental health crisis, and bring that person into custody safely and get them the help that they need."

BolaWraps are currently assigned to deputies in the behavioral resource, street crimes and select patrol units, which are often sent to situations that require non-lethal de-escalation.

The sheriff's office recently bought another 75 wraps that are waiting to be assigned to deputies.