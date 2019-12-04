Expand / Collapse search

Mother snake curls up around babies at home in Queensland, Australia

Published 
Storyful

Mother snake gets feisty as snake catcher gets too close

Phoenix, an albino Darwin carpet python, could be seen getting protective of her babies when Tony, the owner of the Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher, got too close.

AUSTRALIA - A mother python was filmed curled up around her hatchlings at the home of a snake catcher on the Gold Coast, in Queensland, on December 3.

“I better watch it, mum’s gonna give me a smack in the head in a minute,” Tony can be heard saying in the video. “She’s p*ssed, we better leave her alone.”

Phoenix had given birth to about 17 snakelets with some eggs yet to hatch, Tony told Storyful.
 