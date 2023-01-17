Mothers across Tampa Bay tackle fentanyl crisis: 'Somebody is making a ton of money off of killing our kids'

The opioid crisis in the U.S. has taken an even deadlier turn in the last few years as the synthetic version of the drug, fentanyl, becomes more available. Families who lose loved ones to fentanyl overdoes are struggling to face their new reality, but a group of mothers in the Tampa Bay area is working to give their loss purpose.

Rabbi Karen Tashman's daughter, Danielle, had a bright future stolen by overdose.

Tashman said Danielle graduated from high school early, during what would have been her sophomore year, and went straight to college. Danielle then worked as a court clerk for the state magistrate.

"She was the kind of young woman that had an amazing energy," said Tashman.

But Danielle also struggled with her mental health.

"When she was healthy and whole and stable, she was awesome. When she was not stable, she was a mess," Tashman said. "Over the years she got put on different medications... As her mental health got more and more out of control, she started trying to self-medicate."

In September 2018, Danielle was doing well, but she made a choice that would end her life.

"The day she had her overdose was the day she was on top of the world and happy. We actually don't know why she got drugs that day," Tashman said. "She went out… one last time to celebrate, and [bought drugs] completely laced with fentanyl."

Danielle died from a fentanyl overdose.

"There's a lot of tears. There's a lot of looking at pictures. There's a lot of being really angry at the system. Somebody is making a ton of money off of killing our kids"

Hope Seeno also lost a child to fentanyl overdose. She didn't know much about the drug before her son, Anthony's, death.

"Fentanyl is, I feel, the number one killer in this country right now," said Seeno. "It was mixed with the drugs, the street drugs that he was taking. It was a combination. A lethal dose."

Anthony was diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia. Like Tashman's daughter, Seeno said her son would self-medicate.

"They want to find that relief. You can take them to as many doctors as you want," she said. "We did our best as parents. I can't stress enough that fentanyl is what's killing these kids and these young adults."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, synthetic opioid-related deaths jumped by more than 56% between 2019 and 2020.

"Explosion is not the word; 2021 is the highest overdose rates ever in this nation," said Kellie Sipos, of Moms Against Drugs. "Of 110,000 [overdose deaths], 97,000 of those were from fentanyl."

She joined Moms Against Drugs after her daughter, Emily's death in 2018.

Tests showed Emily had fentanyl and methadone in her system when she died. Sipos said Emily likely thought she was buying methadone, but the drug was laced with fentanyl.

"Biggest problem with fentanyl that I see is that parents and kids are just not educated enough on it. Just this week, I have talked to six moms whose children have died here in the state of Florida, and they had no idea even what fentanyl was. It's in everything right now. It's in vaping, it's in marijuana, it's in cocaine," Sipos said.

These moms can't bring their children back but each of them have found a purpose in their loss.

"The cartel will always find a way to bring drugs into this country. I think the only thing as parents and as a nation we can do is education. Everyone carrying Narcan on them, you can go to your pharmacist and ask them, and they can give it to you for free. I'm in the midst of writing a grant right now to hopefully be able to purchase enough kits for every middle school and high school in the Tampa Bay area," said Sipos.

Seeno's goal is to help parents who suffered a recent loss to fentanyl overdose navigate their new reality.

"I've joined many groups. When somebody posts something, you just try to come back with an encouragement statement. Try to help that new parent to the group the best you can," she said. "I want to send a message out to people to have encouragement, be positive. There is light. You will eventually see light."

As a Rabbi, Tashman is in a special position to help grieving parents heal.

"None of us by ourselves can repair this world. But if we each do our part we get one step closer," said Tashman.

For more information about Moms Against Drugs, visit https://momsagainstdrugs.com/home-1.

For more information about Facing Fentanyl and National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, visit https://facingfentanylnow.org/.

For more information about Seeno's candle company, dedicated to fighting fentanyl addition,visit https://wicksofhope.com/.