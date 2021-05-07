Expand / Collapse search

Mother’s Day 2021: Delicious deals, discounts for deserving moms

By Austin Williams
FOX TV Digital Team

LOS ANGELES - Mother’s Day is May 9 and all across the country, restaurants are offering deals and freebies to say "thanks" to mom. 

Whether it’s a heart-shaped pizza or a nice moment eating ice cream together, treat your mom or your maternal figure to these delicious deals that will put a smile on their face. 

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers plan to spend $220.48 on average on Mother’s Day, but these deals should help cut the cost. 

FOOD 

Baskin-Robbins

Treat your mom to Baskin-Robbins’ delicious floral bouquet cake topped with a "Happy Mother’s Day" message. Customers can pick up a beautiful and delicious arrangement and receive $5 off any cake purchase of $30 or more.

California Pizza Kitchen

Customers can get a heart-shaped pizza free-of-charge on Mother’s Day. Customers who dine at a local CPK will also get a "Buy One, Get One" gift card for their next visit, valid 5/10 – 5/16/21, according to the company. 

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Get a free drink after purchasing a regular or large size latte or ice blended from May 7-9. 

Einstein Bros. 

The popular bagel chain says it’s offering a free mimosa starter kit, a.k.a., a free glass of orange juice for mom when you buy a family brunch box. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/COeKoEhluyj/

Hooters

Get 10 free boneless wings for mom when you buy 10 wings. 

Jimmy John’s

Nothing says "I love you mom" like sharing a giant sub sandwich. Jimmy John’s is offering customers $5 off orders of $20 or more when they use the promo code 5OFF20 through June 13.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CN8tUnQFJWm/

TGI Friday’s

Moms get a 50% discount on bottles of wine, valid until May 9. 

Cracker Barrel

Get a free $10 gift card when you purchase an All-Day Pancake Breakfast Family Meal Basket

The Cheesecake Factory

Get a free $10 gift card for every $50 gift card you purchase online. 

Red Lobster

Get a free $10 gift card when you purchase a $50 gift card. 
 