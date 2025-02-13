The Motor Enclave brings new way to celebrate Valentine’s Day to car lovers

The Brief A Tampa Bay area car community has a new and fast way to celebrate Valentine's Day. For $100, the driver can speed around the Formula 1 track at The Motor Enclave, a massive new destination for car lovers in Tampa. The Motor Enclave plans to continue the love theme even after Valentine's Day too.



A Tampa Bay area car community has a new and fast way to celebrate Valentine's Day. They say give your significant other a real thrill ride with a professional driver.

"I am very big on the car scene. Very passionate," said Mckenzie Orosz.

Big picture view:

For $100, the driver will speed around the Formula 1 track at The Motor Enclave, a massive new destination for car lovers near the intersection of I-4 and I-75 east in Tampa. The thrill rides are offered Thursday and Friday, and they're available to the public.

Meanwhile, some of the members, who own tricked-out trackside garages that some call "car condos," are starting what could become a tradition. They're giving their significant others fast, expensive cars.

What they're saying:

"When she saw the yellow car with the stingray on it, that was the car," said David Hale, a car condo owner.

He bought his wife, Anne, a new, yellow Corvette, and she said she likes it better than a diamond.

"I'm all about experiences," laughed Anne as she stepped on the gas and the Corvette roared off.

Another owner bought his wife a pink Porche.

"It's pink to some, but to aficionados, it's Ruby Star Metallic," said Brad Oleshansky, the founder of the unique auto attraction that opened a couple of years ago.

Oleshansky said your spouse may love you even if you wrap her old clunker in pink, but the $250,000 Porche may get you more mileage.

"Every valentine would love to get a car like this," laughed Oleshansky.

Meanwhile, Mckenzie and Brian stepped out of the car after their thrill ride with a video to remember their unique Valentine's experience.

"That's why I started dating her. It doesn't get any cooler than that," said Brian, looking back at the track.

What's next:

The Motor Enclave plans to continue the Love theme even after Valentine's Day.

They're offering their catered event center as a wedding venue. You can even say your vows trackside, and they are currently running a "Race to the Altar" Wedding Experience essay contest. You can learn more about that by clicking here.

For more information on thrill rides and all they have to offer, visit www.themotorenclave.com.

