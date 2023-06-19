New $150 million motor sports attraction opens in Tampa

The Motor Enclave is Tampa's fastest new business, and it's wide open.

FOX 13 got a thrill ride with a professional driver on the new test track that also features track side private garages that sell for up to $2.4 million.

"Those folks obviously are an affluent crowd, but we have some that are owned by four or five buddies," says Brad Oleshansky, The Motor Enclave's founder and CEO.

RELATED: New Auburndale community embracing car enthusiasts and racers

Oleshanky grew up as a car lover, opened a similar attraction in Michigan in 2016, and picked Tampa as the spot to build this new $150 million attraction near the intersection of I-4 and I-75.

He says the private garages here are just part of the business. Oleshansky says another big component of the business will be a huge event space now being completed.

It will seat 1,200 people track side, but event organizers can also put their guests in fast cars on the track.

"Imagine having your charity event here and during the cocktail hour, putting all your guests in race cars for thrill rides with pro drivers," he says. "Imagine having a small team-building event where you can have your sales meeting in the morning, and in the afternoon you have activities on the track and on the off-road course."

There are three different off-road courses for those who want to put their Jeeps or trucks to the test or drive one of the Enclave's vehicles.

While Oleshanky says there's more to this place than private garages, sales have been brisk. Of 300 garages available, Oleshansky said only eight remained available as of Monday morning.