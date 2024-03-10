Motorcycle strikes building in Bradenton during fatal crash: Police

A motorcycle crashed into a building in Bradenton on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The Bradenton Police Department says the motorcycle struck a building located in the 1100 block of 14th St. W shortly before noon.

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

Investigators say the motorcycle struck a small SUV, veered off the road, and hit a building. The motorcyclist died, according to authorities.

BPD says the driver of the SUV was not injured.

Police closed southbound 14th St. W. between 9th Ave and 12th Ave. Northbound lanes are also closed between 12th Ave. W. and 11th Ave. W. while traffic homicide investigators and CSI process the scene. The roadway is expected to reopen before 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The motorcyclist's name has not been released.

