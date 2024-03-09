VIDEO: Car intentionally rams into motorcycle on I-75 during road rage incident in Sumter County

Troopers are searching for a Honda Civic they say intentionally hit a motorcyclist early Friday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says they are looking for a gray or silver 2020 Honda Civic that fled the scene of a Sumter County road rage incident along the northbound lanes of I-75.

Officials aren't sure how the incident started but say a 52-year-old Leesburg man riding a motorcycle was seen fleeing from the Honda just after midnight.

According to FHP, the motorcyclist passed a commercial vehicle on the outside shoulder while the Honda passed in the center lane near the 319 Milepost. Troopers say once the car and motorcycle passed the commercial vehicle, the driver of the Honda abruptly steered to the outside shoulder and rammed the motorcycle.

After being hit, the motorcyclist flipped several times into the wooded area that was parallel to the road while the Honda fled the scene, according to authorities.

Investigators say vehicle parts recovered at the scene of the incident indicated the make and model of the suspect vehicle. There is currently no description of the suspect driver, according to FHP.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to officials.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

