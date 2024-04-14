Motorcycle 'erupted in flames' after deadly crash in Tampa: FHP

article

A 28-year-old Tampa man died after being thrown from his motorcycle on Saturday night, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 28-year-old was speeding on a Suzuki motorcycle while headed west on Hillsborough Avenue around 9:20 p.m.

According to authorities, a 67-year-old Tampa man was driving a Cadillac XTS east on Hillsborough Avenue. Troopers say the Cadillac turned left into the path of the motorcyclist at the intersection of Montague Street.

The Cadillac was hit by the motorcycle and the motorcyclist was thrown from it, according to authorities.

FHP says the motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Cadillac suffered minor injures, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the motorcycle erupted in flames after the crash.

