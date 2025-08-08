Motorcycle hits, kills 86-year-old Spring Hill man standing in road after previous crash: FHP
SPRING HILL, Fla. - An 86-year-old Spring Hill man who was standing in the road after being involved in a crash was hit and killed by a motorcyclist, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The backstory:
Troopers say a 48-year-old Spring Hill man was operating a motorcycle northbound on Barclay Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. when he swerved to avoid the 86-year-old man who was standing in the road.
Despite taking evasive measures, troopers said the motorcyclist hit the 86-year-old man.
Post-collision, the motorcyclist continued to the southbound shoulder of the roadway and overturned.
The 86-year-old man died at the scene while the motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.