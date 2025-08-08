Expand / Collapse search

Motorcycle hits, kills 86-year-old Spring Hill man standing in road after previous crash: FHP

By
Published  August 8, 2025 3:44pm EDT
Pasco County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • An 86-year-old Spring Hill man was hit and killed by a motorcyclist on Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 
    • Troopers say the 86-year-old man was standing in the road after being involved in a previous crash. 
    • The 86-year-old man died at the scene while the motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital. 

SPRING HILL, Fla. - An 86-year-old Spring Hill man who was standing in the road after being involved in a crash was hit and killed by a motorcyclist, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

The backstory:

Troopers say a 48-year-old Spring Hill man was operating a motorcycle northbound on Barclay Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. when he swerved to avoid the 86-year-old man who was standing in the road. 

Despite taking evasive measures, troopers said the motorcyclist hit the 86-year-old man. 

Post-collision, the motorcyclist continued to the southbound shoulder of the roadway and overturned.  

The 86-year-old man died at the scene while the motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.  

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol. 

Pasco County