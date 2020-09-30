Motorcyclist critically injured in Largo crash, police say

Largo police said a motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash occurred Tuesday night.

Police said the rider of Honda motorcycle was heading east on East Bay Drive, when the driver of s silver Ford Fusion made a left turn from westbound East Bay Drive toward New Port Drive -- right in front of the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist tried to brake to avoid a crash, but was unable to stop in time, police said. The Fusion struck the motorcycle. The rider was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

Police said a helmet was not worn and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Officers arrived at the crash scene around 9:30 p.m.

Officials did not identify the rider or driver.

