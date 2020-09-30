Motorcyclist critically injured in Largo crash, police say
LARGO, Fla. - Largo police said a motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash occurred Tuesday night.
Police said the rider of Honda motorcycle was heading east on East Bay Drive, when the driver of s silver Ford Fusion made a left turn from westbound East Bay Drive toward New Port Drive -- right in front of the motorcyclist.
The motorcyclist tried to brake to avoid a crash, but was unable to stop in time, police said. The Fusion struck the motorcycle. The rider was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.
Police said a helmet was not worn and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
Officers arrived at the crash scene around 9:30 p.m.
Officials did not identify the rider or driver.