Motorcyclist critically injured in Pinellas County crash: PCSO

A motorcyclist is fighting for his life following a crash on Tuesday afternoon in Pinellas County.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, a 16-year-old boy was traveling southbound on Park Street North, in a 2021 Ford F150 around 4:30 p.m. At the same time, 67-year-old David Lindholm was traveling westbound on County Road 16 and stopped his 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at the stop sign.

Deputies say as the teen entered the intersection of Park Street North and County Road 16, Lindholm tried to cross Park Street and hit the side of the teen’s vehicle.

Lindholm was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say impairment may have been a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

