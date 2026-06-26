Ye concerts move forward despite Rick Scott petition topping 11,000 signatures ahead of Tampa shows

The Brief The controversial musician Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is still scheduled to perform Friday night at Raymond James Stadium despite growing political pressure to cancel the concerts. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott's Change.org petition urging the Tampa Sports Authority to cancel the shows has gathered more than 11,000 verified signatures. The Tampa Sports Authority says contractual obligations and constitutional concerns prevent it from canceling the concerts based on Ye's past statements.



With Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, set to take the stage at Raymond James Stadium Friday night, a growing political campaign to stop the concerts has so far failed to change the outcome.

The first of two scheduled Tampa concerts is expected to begin at 8 p.m. Friday. A second show is scheduled for Sunday night after overwhelming demand prompted organizers to add another date.

Antisemitism petition controversy

The backstory:

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott recently launched a Change.org petition urging the Tampa Sports Authority to cancel both concerts.

As of early Friday, the petition had collected more than 11,000 verified signatures. It argues the concerts should not take place at Raymond James Stadium, saying it is a publicly supported venue and citing Ye's history of antisemitic remarks. In 2025, Ye released the highly controversial track "Heil Hitler" and has sold merchandise featuring Nazi swastikas.

The petition asks the Tampa Sports Authority to call off both shows.

Scott's petition is the latest effort in weeks of political opposition.

On June 15, Scott, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist joined Jewish community leaders at the Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg to call for the concerts to be canceled.

Ye's Raymond James Stadium concerts

Dig deeper:

Despite the growing pressure, the Tampa Sports Authority has repeatedly said the concerts will move forward.

A contract between the authority and the concert promoter includes language stating the authority cannot terminate, suspend or cancel the event based on the artist's identity, prior public statements, public perception or political viewpoints. The authority says that provision was requested by the promoter.

The authority has also said it condemns antisemitism but respects free speech protections under the U.S. Constitution.

Legal experts interviewed by FOX 13 say those contractual provisions, combined with the fact that Raymond James Stadium is publicly owned, significantly limit the authority's ability to cancel the concerts.

Tickets in high demand

What we know:

Interest in Ye’s Tampa concerts has remained high despite the controversy. In late May, organizers added a second Tampa show for Sunday after demand exceeded available tickets.

By Friday morning, standard face-value tickets appeared to be largely sold out, leaving verified resale listings and limited VIP inventory available.

Past medical apologies

What they're saying:

The renewed attention comes five months after Ye published a full-page paid advertisement in The Wall Street Journal titled "To Those I've Hurt."

In the January letter, Ye apologized for years of controversial behavior, including antisemitic rhetoric. He wrote that he is "not a Nazi or an antisemite," and said an undiagnosed brain injury from his 2002 car crash, along with untreated Bipolar I disorder, contributed to his behavior while emphasizing those factors did not excuse the harm he caused.

Ye said he had begun treatment that includes medication, therapy, exercise and sobriety.

The Anti-Defamation League welcomed the apology but said lasting accountability would depend on Ye's future actions rather than a single public statement.

Florida Holocaust Museum counterprogram

What's next:

Unless something changes before Friday evening, Ye is expected to perform at Raymond James Stadium beginning at 8 p.m. A second Tampa concert remains scheduled for Sunday night.

To counter Ye's presence in Tampa, the Florida Holocaust Museum is offering completely free admission from Friday through Sunday, with organizers calling it an invitation for the community to choose "real history" over hate speech.