61-year-old motorcyclist killed in Wesley Chapel crash on County Road 54
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A 61-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday in a crash with a Jeep in Wesley Chapel, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Timeline:
FHP says a woman in her Jeep was turning onto County Road 54 from Retail Road. At around 4:45 p.m., the Jeep tried to move into the median turn lane on CR-54 and collided with a motorcycle.
Troopers say the motorcyclist, a Wesley Chapel man, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
The Source: Information for this story was provided in a press release from Florida Highway Patrol.