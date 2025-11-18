61-year-old motorcyclist killed in Wesley Chapel crash on County Road 54

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

A 61-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday in a crash with a Jeep in Wesley Chapel, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Timeline:

FHP says a woman in her Jeep was turning onto County Road 54 from Retail Road. At around 4:45 p.m., the Jeep tried to move into the median turn lane on CR-54 and collided with a motorcycle.

Troopers say the motorcyclist, a Wesley Chapel man, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.