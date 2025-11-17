Wesley Chapel man killed in hit-and-run crash, body discovered 12 hours later: FHP

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief Florida Highway Patrol says a 39-year-old man is dead after being hit by an SUV that left the scene in Wesley Chapel Sunday night. According to FHP, at around 7 p.m., an SUV, possibly a Toyota 4Runner, struck a man walking southbound on the edge of Boyette Road, north of Vienna Woods Lane. Troopers say a passerby found the pedestrian’s dead just before 7 a.m. on Monday.



Florida Highway Patrol says a 39-year-old man is dead after being hit by an SUV that left the scene in Wesley Chapel Sunday night.

Timeline:

According to FHP, at around 7 p.m., an SUV, possibly a Toyota 4Runner, struck a man walking southbound on the edge of Boyette Road, north of Vienna Woods Lane.

The pedestrian was killed in the crash, and the driver of the SUV left the scene after the collision.

Troopers say a passerby found the pedestrian’s body just before 7 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.