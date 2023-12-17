Motorcyclist dies after crash, Tampa police investigating

article

A motorcyclist died early Sunday morning after being hit by a car near the intersection of S. Howard Ave & W. Azeele St, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police say they are investigating the fatal crash that happened around 1:30 a.m. Officers responded to the scene and found an unresponsive man who was hit by a driver, according to officials.

READ: Tampa police investigating shooting at adult nightclub

Authorities say Tampa Fire Rescue tried to save the motorcyclist, and he was taken to a local hospital.

The victim died at the hospital, according to police.

Investigators say the driver stayed at the scene of the accident.

According to TPD, detectives responded to the scene and began reviewing evidence related to the crash. Both roadways were closed to traffic in all directions because of the investigation.