Tampa police investigating shooting at adult nightclub

article

One person was injured in an early morning shooting at an adult nightclub in Tampa on Friday.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers went to Chica’s Cabaret, located on the 4000 block of W. Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. shortly before 5 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Officers arriving at the scene say they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say no arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation.

READ: Burglary suspects, including teen, arrested for grand theft auto in Polk County: ‘Oh, my God! Not Grady Judd!’

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 813-231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411, which is accessible through the TPD app.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.