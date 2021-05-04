Motorcyclist dies following Park Boulevard crash

article

A St. Petersburg man passed away following a Tuesday morning crash.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the 38-year-old motorcycle was speeding in the eastbound lanes approaching 84th Lane North. Meanwhile, a pickup truck, was heading westbound on Park Boulevard in the left turn lane at 84th Lane North intersection.

Troopers said as the driver of the pickup truck turned left, it was struck by the motorcycle "which separated into two pieces."

The motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle and died from his injuries, according to FHP. He has not been identified.

