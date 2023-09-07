Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist dies in crash after driving through road closure signs on I-275 in St. Petersburg: FHP

By FOX 13 News Staff
Pinellas County
Aerial view of scene where a fatal motorcycle crash occurred early Thursday morning.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 22-year-old South Carolina man died in a motorcycle crash early Thursday morning after troopers say he drove through road closure signs on I-275 in St. Petersburg

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was traveling along the 4th Street North entrance ramp to northbound I-275 around 4:20 a.m. after passing through signs signaling that the road was closed. 

That's when troopers say the man hit a concrete barrier wall and was thrown from his motorcycle. 

The man was taken to an area hospital where he died from injuries he suffered in the crash. 
 