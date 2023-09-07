Motorcyclist dies in crash after driving through road closure signs on I-275 in St. Petersburg: FHP
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 22-year-old South Carolina man died in a motorcycle crash early Thursday morning after troopers say he drove through road closure signs on I-275 in St. Petersburg.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was traveling along the 4th Street North entrance ramp to northbound I-275 around 4:20 a.m. after passing through signs signaling that the road was closed.
That's when troopers say the man hit a concrete barrier wall and was thrown from his motorcycle.
The man was taken to an area hospital where he died from injuries he suffered in the crash.