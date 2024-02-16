Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crash in Tampa: FHP

A 32-year-old Land O' Lakes man died at a local hospital after colliding with a car on Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say a 33-year-old Tampa man was driving a Toyota Corolla north on North Nebraska Avenue around 7:44 p.m.

According to authorities, the Land O' Lakes man was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound.

At the intersection of East 127th Avenue, the Corolla turned left into the path of the motorcycle, according to troopers. FHP says the motorcycle hit the car.

The Land O' Lakes man was taken to the hospital, which is where he died from his injuries.

The Tampa man and his two passengers, an adult and a child, were not injured during the incident.

The crash is under investigation.