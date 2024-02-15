Garbage truck catches fire on I-75 in Temple Terrace: FHP

A garbage truck caught on fire on I-75 near the Fletcher Avenue exit in Temple Terrace Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The vehicle fire was causing major traffic delays in the area, with three lanes blocked off and only one lane open for drivers.

Firefighters are currently at the scene on I-75 working to put out the fire.

Troopers said no one was injured in the garbage truck fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.