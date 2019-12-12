Motorcyclist dies in I-75 crash involving semi-truck

The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 are back open near Fruitville Road after a deadly crash.

Florida Highway Patrol trooper said one person was killed Wednesday night in a crash involving a semi-truck and several motorcycles. Other motorcyclists were seriously injured.

According to investigators, the motorcyclists were heading south on I-75 on the Fruitville Road overpass. All were in the outside travel lane.

Around the same time, a semi-truck was also heading south approaching the overpass. It was in the center lane.

One of the motorcyclists, later identified as 56-year-old David James Boland of Englewood, lost control of his motorcycle and became separated from it. He struck one of the semi-truck’s tires.

The accident caused the three other motorcyclists to lose control of their vehicle, and they became separated from their motorcycles, too. All three – a 55-year-old, a 40-year-old and 51-year-old – along with a 50-year-old motorcyclist, were seriously injured.

Paramedics said Boland passed away at the crash scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800.

