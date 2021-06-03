Motorcyclist injured following Clearwater crash
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater police are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist with critical injuries.
The collision occurred around 12:41 a.m. Thursday on the Sand Key bridge. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.
Police said the 35-year-old man – who was not identified – was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. He was heading southbound on the bridge when the crash happened.
Police said speed and impairment are possible factors in the crash.
