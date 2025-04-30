Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash on Polk County road

The Brief Polk County deputies say a motorcycle and a pickup truck crashed head-on, killing the motorcycle rider. The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday east of Lake Wales. Justin Weyburn, 38, died at the scene, according to investigators.



A man died after his motorcycle and a pickup truck crashed head-on Tuesday night, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

PCSO says the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday on Mammoth Grove Rd. near Stokes Rd. east of Lake Wales.

Deputies say the driver of a Ford F-250, pulling a boat on a trailer, pulled out of a driveway onto westbound Mammoth Grove Rd., then entered the eastbound lane while making the turn, causing an oncoming Harley-Davidson motorcycle to hit the truck.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Justin Weyburn, 38, died at the scene, according to PCSO. Investigators say he was not wearing a helmet.

The 41-year-old driver of the truck was not injured.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

