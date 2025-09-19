Motorcyclist killed on I-275 in Hillsborough County while trying to pass a vehicle: FHP

The Brief A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on I-275 on Friday morning. It happened in the southbound lanes just north of Bearss Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Two other drivers involved in the crash were not injured.



A motorcyclist was killed Friday morning as he tried to pass a car on I-275 in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers say a 34-year-old Bushnell man was traveling southbound on I-275 on a Harley Davidson motorcycle, just north of Bearss Avenue, shortly before 11 a.m., when he tried to overtake a Nissan Rogue and collided with it while changing lanes.

Upon impact, troopers say the motorcyclist was ejected and came to a final rest along the inside shoulder.

The motorcycle traveled into the path of a Toyota Rav4 driven by a 62-year-old New Port Richey man and was struck by the SUV.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue and the driver of the Rav4 were not injured in the crash.