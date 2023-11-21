Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist killed in crash on US-301 in Hillsborough County: FHP

Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A motorcyclist died in a crash near U.S. 301 in Hillsborough County on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on US-301, while a Ford F150 was driving north on Jackson Road on Monday at 4 p.m.

At the intersection, the Ford truck turned left and entered the path of the motorcycle, and the two vehicles collided. 

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where they died from their injuries. 