Motorcyclist killed in crash on US-301 in Hillsborough County: FHP

A motorcyclist died in a crash near U.S. 301 in Hillsborough County on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on US-301, while a Ford F150 was driving north on Jackson Road on Monday at 4 p.m.

At the intersection, the Ford truck turned left and entered the path of the motorcycle, and the two vehicles collided.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where they died from their injuries.