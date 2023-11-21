TPA prepares for record-breaking number of Thanksgiving travelers

Tampa International Airport is expecting record crowds as the airport moves into the busiest travel week of the year.

TPA officials say there is a 15-percent increase in the number of Thanksgiving week flights compared to this time last year.

While Sunday is predicted to be the busiest travel day nationally, more than 80,000 passengers are expected at TPA on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

RELATED: TPA using new technology to track crowds in real time

To give passengers enough time to navigate potentially long lines, airport officials are urging travelers to arrive at the airport at least two hours before departure.

File: Airport travelers

"Two words, record-breaking. We're expecting perhaps the busiest Thanksgiving period on record for the airport," said Tampa International Airport spokesman Adam Bouchard. "Give yourself margin. We can't stress that enough. A little bit of extra time will go a long way to de-stress your experience as you travel this Thanksgiving."

RELATED: WTVT's Lost Archives: The man who envisioned Tampa International Airport and his secrets to success

While the airport has staffed up to help keep things moving as smoothly as possible, Mother Nature may have other plans for some travelers.

The National Weather Service is warning travelers about a major system moving across the Midwest and East Coast that could impact travel with thunderstorms throughout the southeast and ice and snow in northern states.

File: Airport travelers

Passengers will want to keep a close eye on updates from their airlines in case of any interruptions. Downloading your airline’s app will ensure you receive the latest flight information as soon as it’s released. Airline apps also allow passengers to re-book themselves onto new flights from the palm of their hand, should a severe delay or cancelation impact travel plans.

Tampa International Airport officials are warning parking garages will fill up and reach capacity quickly this week. The airport is encouraging holiday travelers to book their parking online ahead of time. You can find information for online parking reservations here.

As of Tuesday morning, two long-term parking garage levels had already reached capacity.