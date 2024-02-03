Motorcyclist dies in Lakeland after hitting pickup truck, police say

A 33-year-old motorcyclist from Lake Wales died early Saturday morning after a crash in Lakeland, according to police.

Officials say a blue Chevrolet pickup truck and a black Suzuki motorcycle were involved in a crash in the 3900 block of New Tampa Highway just after 6:30 a.m.

According to the police department, 41-year-old Jason Rossi from Lakeland was driving his truck westbound on New Tampa Highway. Authorities say the motorcyclist, 33-year-old Max Beagen, was traveling east on the same road.

Rossi tried to pass a cement mixer that was headed in the same direction and pulled into the eastbound lane as Beagen was approaching, according to officers.

Authorities say the motorcycle hit the front of the truck and Beagen was thrown off his bike.

The truck continued into the grassy area on the south side of the road which is where it rolled over, according to officials.

Officers say the Lakeland Police Department Patrol Units, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department all arrived at the scene.

Beagen died at the scene of the crash, according to officials.

The police department says Rossi was taken to Lakeland Regional Health with minor injuries.

Police shut down the road for about four hours for the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Traffic Crash Investigator Officer Travis Payne at travis.payne@lakelandgov.net.