Drunk driving suspect arrested in deadly Winter Haven hit-and-run crash: Polk deputies

A Winter Haven man was arrested for DUI manslaughter after a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend, Polk County deputies said.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 38-year-old Wayne Berry after identifying him as the suspect behind the wheel. He was also arrested for leaving the scene of a crash involving death, officials said.

The hit-and-run crash happened on Cypress Gardens Boulevard at the north end of Old Helena Road in Winter Haven at around 12:25 a.m. on Saturday, according to PCSO. Deputies and crews with Polk County Fire Rescue arrived and found 26-year-old Reuben Goss dead at the crash scene.

Pictured: The scene of a deadly weekend hit-and-run crash on Cypress Gardens Boulevard in Winter Haven. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

First responders said Goss was driving a 2007 black Suzuki motorcycle on Cypress Gardens Boulevard when he was hit by a white GMC pickup truck. Crash investigators believe the truck was heading northbound when it crossed over and hit Goss' motorcycle while trying to turn onto Old Helena Road.

While the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, the impact of the crash caused him to be thrown from the motorcycle, Polk County deputies said.

Authorities began their search for the hit-and-run driver responsible in Goss' death. The white GMC pickup truck was found parked behind a local pub about 600 feet away, the sheriff's office said.

They identified Berry as the truck's driver, and deputies said he went inside the pub before leaving on foot after employees refused to serve him. According to PCSO, the employees refused, because they felt he was "not right."

Booking photo for Wayne Berry. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Berry walked over to a lounge on Cypress Gardens Road, and he left after getting a ride from a friend, according to deputies.

Detectives said they found him at his home, which is where they arrested him.

"I pray for the family of Mr. Goss; their loss is immeasurable," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "We can’t bring him back, but the Traffic Homicide detectives tracked down the man responsible, and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure that Mr. Goss’ family sees justice served."

The hit-and-run crash investigation remains active. Authorities said Berry had a previous DUI arrest and several license suspensions prior to the crash.