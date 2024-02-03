Man facing felonies after crash on I-95 killed Florida Highway Patrol trooper, semi-truck driver: FHP

A 30-year-old man from Lauderdale-by-the-Sea was arrested after fleeing from law enforcement and causing a crash that killed a FHP trooper and a semi-truck driver, according to officials.

Michael Anthony Addison is facing multiple counts of felony homicide, fleeing and eluding and driving without a license.

Courtesy: St. Lucie County Sheriffs Office

According to authorities, Trooper Zachary Fink, 26, died Friday morning while pursing Addison on I-95. The Florida Highway Patrol says Addison fled several attempts by multiple agencies to conduct a traffic stop.

"We intend to hold the Defendant fully accountable for the lives he’s taken and the immeasurable pain he has caused. The Florida Highway Patrol, as well as the loved ones and friends of both Trooper Fink and the driver of the semi-truck, acknowledge that this is not the end of the loss suffered," said Executive Director Kerner. "Trooper Fink gave his life to hold the Defendant accountable and keeping our community safe from harm, and we will work to ensure Trooper Fink’s intent is accomplished."

According to FHP, Addison attempted a U-turn while Fink was chasing him, which led Fink to execute a U-turn that led to a crash with a semi-truck.

Officials say the pursuit continued after the crash and Addison ended up crashing his vehicle and fleeing the scene.

"Yesterday was a day of tragedy. It is impossible to summarize the feeling of loss felt due to the reckless decisions of one individual with a complete disregard for the safety of others," said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. "This criminal chose his actions that took two people from their families and loved ones. He cost Florida one of its finest selfless heroes in Trooper Fink. With his arrest, this repeat criminal will not escape the consequences of his actions and will be held accountable."

Addison was booked into St. Lucie County Jail, without bond on the following charges, according to FHP:

Florida Highway Patrol:

2 Counts, Vehicular Homicide

2 Counts, Felony Homicide

Driving without license causing death or serious injury

Aggravated Flee to Elude with serious injury or death

1 Count, Felony Homicide

St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office:

Flee to Elude Police with lights/sirens activated

Out of County Warrant from Broward County Sheriff's Office-Aggravated Battery

"All law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to protect our residents. This tragedy could have been prevented if Michael Addison followed the rule of law and complied with law enforcement. Thanks to the combined efforts of law enforcement, he will be held accountable for his actions," said St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to authorities.