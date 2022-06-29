Motorcyclist dies in Largo crash involving semi-truck

Largo police said a motorcyclist passed away after rear-ending a semi-truck Tuesday night.

The crash occurred around 7:20 p.m. at Tall Pines Drive and Ulmerton Road. Police said it appears the driver of the semi was making a right turn onto Tall Pines Dr. from Ulmerton Rod. when the motorcycle collided with the back of the vehicle.

Officers said the motorcyclist – who was not publicly identified – and the motorcycle became entrapped under the semi.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Police said the driver of the semi was not injured and didn't show signs of intoxication.