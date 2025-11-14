Motorcyclist killed when woman makes U-turn on U.S. 19 despite having red light: FHP
HUDSON, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed following a Thursday afternoon crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
It happened on southbound US-19 at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and U.S. 19 around 4 p.m.
Troopers say an 85-year-old Hudson woman, was traveling northbound on U.S.19 as a 27-year-old Port Richey man, was traveling southbound on US-19 on a Yamaha motorcycle.
At the intersection of Beach Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Hudson woman made a U-turn into the path of and was struck by the motorcycle despite having a red traffic signal.
The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital and died from injuries he suffered in the crash.
The Florida Highway Patrol says the Hudson woman is facing charges in the death of the motorcyclist.
The Source: This article was written with a press release distributed by the Florida Highway Patrol and an email correspondence with the agency's public information officer.