Motorcyclist killed when woman makes U-turn on U.S. 19 despite having red light: FHP

What we know:

It happened on southbound US-19 at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and U.S. 19 around 4 p.m.

Troopers say an 85-year-old Hudson woman, was traveling northbound on U.S.19 as a 27-year-old Port Richey man, was traveling southbound on US-19 on a Yamaha motorcycle.

At the intersection of Beach Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Hudson woman made a U-turn into the path of and was struck by the motorcycle despite having a red traffic signal.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital and died from injuries he suffered in the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the Hudson woman is facing charges in the death of the motorcyclist.