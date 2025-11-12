Expand / Collapse search

Bicyclist hit and killed by semi-truck while crossing US 41: FHP

By Joe Espy
Published  November 12, 2025 12:05pm EST
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

    The Brief

      • A 49-year-old bicyclist is dead after troopers say he was hit by a semi-truck while trying to cross U.S. Highway 41 in Hillsborough County Tuesday evening.
      • According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened in the Palm River-Clair Mel area, near 24th Avenue South and U.S. 41.

    PALM RIVER-CLAIR MEL, Fla. - A 49-year-old bicyclist is dead after troopers say he was hit by a semi-truck while trying to cross U.S. Highway 41 in Hillsborough County Tuesday evening.

    What we know:

    According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. in the Palm River-Clair Mel area, near 24th Avenue South and U.S. 41.

    MORE: Driver hits, kills bicyclist on Fowler Avenue: Police

    FHP says a 49-year-old Brandon man tried to cross the road on his bike when he was struck by a Volvo semi-truck. The bicyclist died from his injuries at the scene.

    The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

    Hillsborough CountyTraffic