Bicyclist hit and killed by semi-truck while crossing US 41: FHP

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief A 49-year-old bicyclist is dead after troopers say he was hit by a semi-truck while trying to cross U.S. Highway 41 in Hillsborough County Tuesday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened in the Palm River-Clair Mel area, near 24th Avenue South and U.S. 41.



A 49-year-old bicyclist is dead after troopers say he was hit by a semi-truck while trying to cross U.S. Highway 41 in Hillsborough County Tuesday evening.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. in the Palm River-Clair Mel area, near 24th Avenue South and U.S. 41.

MORE: Driver hits, kills bicyclist on Fowler Avenue: Police

FHP says a 49-year-old Brandon man tried to cross the road on his bike when he was struck by a Volvo semi-truck. The bicyclist died from his injuries at the scene.