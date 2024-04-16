Motorcyclist thrown from bike killed in crash near Haines City

A 21-year-old Poinciana man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Tuesday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Erik Manuel Torres died at the scene of the crash on Lake Hatchineha Road (County Road 542), west of V-8 Ranch Road.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

According to authorities, deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the crash around 6:42 a.m. The sheriff's office says Torres was driving a white 2018 Kawasaki motorcycle east on Lake Hatchineha Road as a gray 2002 Ford F150 pickup truck began pulling out of a private driveway.

The truck pulled out to make a left (west) turn onto Lake Hatchineha Road and entered into the right-of-way of the motorcyclist, according to officials.

Deputies say the two vehicles collided and Torres was thrown from the bike. According to detectives, Torres was wearing a properly secured helmet at the time of the crash, but the impact caused it to come off.

The driver of the truck had minor injuries while the passenger was not injured, according to PCSO.

Law enforcement says both lanes of Lake Hatchineha Road were closed for approximately three hours while first responders were on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

