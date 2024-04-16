Tampa ‘bank jugging’ suspect sought after being caught on camera stealing cash from car

The Tampa Police Department is searching for a suspect they say broke into a car to steal cash and is warning of a broader trend of something called ‘bank jugging.’

According to TPD, bank jugging is when criminals target people who withdraw cash from banks or ATMs. They watch the victims leaving with bank envelopes or bags and follow them to steal the money.

READ: Tampa fire union president suspended after urinating in St. Pete parking garage while drunk

In this instance, dashcam video shows the suspect breaking into the victim's truck through the front passenger window and then stealing cash from the middle console.

According to TPD, the suspect followed the victim from a bank on W. Kennedy Blvd. after the victim withdrew money and parked at a nearby restaurant.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

Police say the suspect appears to be a black man, approximately 18 to 25 years old, with pierced ears. He has a medium build, short black hair, and can be seen wearing a blue disposable mask and a white hoodie.

Be on the lookout for this car police believe was driven by the suspect. Courtesy: TPD

TPD detectives are working with their counterparts at the Houston Police Department, as they believe the suspect may be part of a group that travels between the two cities, committing similar crimes.

Police are encouraging the community to be aware of their surroundings and take precautions to avoid becoming a bank jugging victim. They gave the following tips:

Not displaying large sums of cash in public.

Varying your routine when visiting a bank.

Being alert for suspicious individuals loitering around banks.

Depositing large sums of cash promptly.

Considering the use of a night deposit box.

If followed, drive to a well-lit, populated location, and call the police.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call TPD at 813-231-6130.