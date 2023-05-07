Mulberry man arrested after driving into a church in Plant City

article

On Sunday morning, a Florida State Trooper was traveling east on Turner Road when another driver almost hit them.

Police say that the driver, who has been identified as Damian Rios, failed to stop at the stop sign, almost hitting a patrol vehicle.

The trooper then activated their emergency equipment and followed Rios.

As the officer attempted to overtake Rios' vehicle, they noticed he was on the wrong side of the road.

During the officers' pursuit which last several miles, Rios failed to stop at various stop signs and exceeded 100 MPH, accordant to authorities.

The chase ended when Rios attempted to turn right onto Mud Lake Road and struck a church.

Once Rios was out of his car, EMS was called.

Police say that Rios was unsteady on his feet, had bloodshot eyes, and his breath smelled like alcohol.

Following his release from the hospital, Rios was transported to the Hillsborough County Jail, where he failed a sobriety test.

He is being charged with reckless driving, fleeing from law enforcement at high speeds, DUI, and careless driving.