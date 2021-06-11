Multi-vehicle crash closes portion of Busch Blvd near I-275
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a major crash that has shut down a portion of Busch Blvd near I-275.
Investigators said the crash involving several vehicles happened around 2:20 p.m.
The accident at one point shut down Busch Blvd. in both directions between Florida Ave. and I-275. The southbound exit from I-275 onto Busch Blvd. was also closed.
Eastbound lanes have since reopened, but westbound lanes remain closed.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.