Multi-vehicle crash closes portion of Courtney Campbell Causeway

At least one person suffered a life-threatening injury Sunday morning in a multi-vehicle crash that closed a portion of the Courtney Campbell Causeway, according to the Tampa Police Department.

As of 10 a.m., all westbound lanes are closed west of Rocky Point Drive and police expect them to be shut down for several hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

