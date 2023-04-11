Multi-vehicle crash kills 2, injures 4 in Polk County, deputies say

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving five vehicles that occurred Tuesday morning.

It happened on northbound US 27, just south of US 192, in the Four Corners area, shortly after 6 a.m.

Deputies say two people were killed in the crash and four others sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

