Multi-vehicle crash kills 2, injures 4 in Polk County, deputies say
FOUR CORNERS, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving five vehicles that occurred Tuesday morning.
It happened on northbound US 27, just south of US 192, in the Four Corners area, shortly after 6 a.m.
Deputies say two people were killed in the crash and four others sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The roadway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.